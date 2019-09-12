There are more than 300 different kinds of hummingbirds, and Anna’s hummingbird species sits right there in the middle, if its length is to be considered. Measuring four inches long, the bird has greyish-white underparts and a shimmering green back. The adult male has a rosy-red gorget and crown extending to its neck’s sides. The female version, on the other hand, has a dusky look with a grey throat patch and green back. Their heads are green, and their throats have a tiny bit of red.

Habitat

Anna’s hummingbird has grown in spread and population over the years, which means they are no longer confined to the Pacific slopes. The breeding range has expanded to British Columbia, Vancouver, Arizona, etc. They show up during the entire year in western Washington’s Puget Sound region. They are commonly found in suburban and urban settings, and also wilder areas such as coastal scrub, chaparral, open woodland, and oak savannahs. They can be commonly seen near eucalyptus trees, despite the trees having been introduced only during the mid-19th century to the West.

Nesting

The nest is usually built by the female, who also cares for the little ones. The bird’s nest is only marginally larger than a walnut. Female Anna’s select the nest location, which is typically a horizontal tree branch or a branch of shrub that’s six to 20 feet in height. The nests are usually made of oak, eucalyptus trees, or sycamore. Shrubs, vines, or poison oak could be used too. Conifers are used less frequently.

The female bird sits inside the nest erecting the cup rim around itself. The building process could take close to a week. The nest’s height could be an inch and the diameter close to 1.5 inches. Some of the other building materials include cattail, leaves, willow, small feathers, and/or thistle. The nest’s outside could be decorated with mosses, lichens, paint chips, etc. If the necessary material is not readily available, the hummingbird could steal it from other nests that are in use.

Food

The bird feeds from feeders and also likes nectars from flowers, such as currant, manzanita, and gooseberry. Compared to most other North American hummingbirds, Anna’s hummingbird eats a lot more insects, from crevices, understory leaves, streambanks, flowers, air, etc. They pluck trapped insects and spiders from spider webs. The primary target are the smaller insects, such as whiteflies, midges, and leaf hoppers. In fact, a female Anna’s could have up to 32 leafhoppers in its stomach at a given time.

Behavior

Anna’s hummingbirds can fly at a decent speed, at around 25mph. If there is trouble or an emergency, it could increase its speed to up to 40mph. The male bird can fly close to 130 feet high. During courtship, the male bird goes after a receptive female bird that directs the male to her nest site. When males aren’t performing or feeding, they usually sit high in a small tree or bush, chattering noisily. There is usually no pairing between males and females, and both genders invariably mate with multiple partners during a season.